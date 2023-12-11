This Christmas Charcuterie Appetizer Is Festively Shaped Into A Candy Cane But Simple Enough To Save You Some Hosting Time This Season

During the holidays, it can be easy to succumb to the pressure of making everything look picture-perfect with expensive gifts, extravagant decorations, and excessive amounts of fancy food. However, doing so can cause you to break the bank, bringing you more stress than joy.

Let us remind you of the true meaning of the holidays—relaxing and enjoying the company of your loved ones. You don’t need pricey gourmet goods to have a nice time.

TikToker @regular_gourmetjoe is sharing a super easy appetizer from @samanthabauchmann on Instagram that features juicy slices of tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and crusty bread all arranged in the shape of a candy cane on a wooden board.

With minimal ingredients, it takes mere minutes to build yet still manages to provide a beautifully festive vibe to the party that your guests will surely appreciate. It’s also affordable, so you don’t have to spend a lot of money making it.

First, cut up a loaf of bread into small slices. Throw the pieces of bread onto a baking tray and brush them with a mixture of garlic and melted butter.

Sprinkle salt and pepper on top, then put them in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for ten minutes.

On a large wooden board, position slices of tomato and mozzarella in an alternating fashion to form the look of a red and white striped candy cane.

Next, drizzle olive oil all over them and place fresh basil leaves on top.

When the bread has been toasting for ten minutes, remove it from the oven, flip the pieces over, and coat the other sides with the garlic butter mixture. Return the bread to the oven for another seven minutes.

