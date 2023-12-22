This Christmas Garland Hack Takes The Headaches Out Of Hanging Decor, Using Only A Shower Curtain Rod And Whatever Greenery You Choose

During Christmas, garlands are the go-to for festive decor. They’re multifunctional and set the tone for the rest of your house.

However, hanging a garland can be quite a headache. For anyone who hates ruining their walls with nails and tape just to hang stuff up, this Christmas garland hack is for you.

TikToker Allyson Hovious (@allyhovious) is sharing an easy trick to deck out your halls with fresh greenery to create that whimsical winter wonderland we all strive for when December rolls around. Her video went viral, reaching over 18 million views.

The holiday decor hack involves using a shower curtain rod to style a seasonal garland. It’s the game-changer you didn’t know you needed. The hardest part about it is figuring out where to hang your garland.

The rod can be placed in any walkway, doorway, window, or even in between kitchen cabinets. You just need a little wall space to install the rod—and it won’t cause any damage since no drilling is necessary!

In her video, Allyson first secured the curtain rod at eye level in the middle of an entryway so she could decorate with ease.

Then, she wrapped two garlands around the pole and tied two black ribbons to the ends of the greenery. Once she was happy with the final look, she slid the rod up to her desired position, where it hung suspended in a stunning display. Follow these same steps to recreate the look!

You can add a few special touches to make it your own. When arranging the garland, you can thread it as tightly or as loosely as you want.

You may need to hold it in place with zip ties. For a fuller appearance, fill in blank spaces with accessories like bows, twinkling lights, ornaments, and holiday bells.

