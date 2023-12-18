This Cranberry And Brie Wreath Is Just As Impressing Looking As It Is Delicious

The holiday season always leaves us with packed calendars and to-do lists that run a mile long. From gift shopping and decorating the house to attending various social events, all these tasks leave you with very little time to plan what you’ll be serving at your own parties. Luckily, there’s no shortage of options you can turn to.

With some scrumptious snacks and simple sides, you can satisfy your guests’ stomachs and make your soiree one to remember. If you’re in search of an easy holiday appetizer loaded with seasonal flavors, TikToker Ashley Lamego (@ashleylamego) has got your back.

She’s showing you how to make a cranberry and brie wreath in a video that has garnered over 3.6 million views.

This edible wreath is impressive, both in appearance and taste, as well as the amount of time it takes to make. It’ll save you so much extra time that you’ll finally be able to sit down and watch a classic Christmas movie! Here’s what you need to get started.

Ingredients:

1 tube of crescent dough

1 to 2 cups of cranberry jelly

1 package of brie

1 egg

Fresh rosemary and cranberries

Directions:

First, preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, place a small bowl upside down in the center of a lined baking tray. It will serve as the middle of your wreath.

Then, separate the crescent roll dough into individual triangles. Arrange the triangular pieces of dough around the bowl with the pointy ends facing out and the thicker sides nearest the bowl. Make sure that each piece slightly overlaps one another.

