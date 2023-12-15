This Pomegranate And Pear Salad Is Perfect For Adding A Pop Of Color And Freshness To Your Christmas Dinner Spread

When you think of Christmas dinner, what comes to mind? Usually, it’s stuff like mashed potatoes, ham, macaroni and cheese, casseroles, and Christmas cookies.

So basically, it is an assortment of classic comfort foods. But there’s one thing missing from your holiday feast. Consider adding a Christmas salad to the spread!

Salads are often overlooked during the holidays because they’re thought of as boring and ordinary. However, they’re an excellent way of adding a pop of color and freshness to the meal.

This festive, leafy, red, and green showstopper will surely convince you that a salad belongs in the Christmas dinner rotation.

TikToker Carla Bushey (@carla.bushey) is sharing her recipe for a pomegranate and pear salad with a homemade maple-orange dressing that is fitting for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

It’s loaded with bright-tasting flavors, like crisp, juicy sliced pears, tangy wedges of oranges, and savory chopped nuts. In her video, she layered her salad on a big, circular wooden board to make it more appealing to guests.

You’ll need fourteen ounces of a salad mix, four pears cut lengthwise into thin slices, a ten-ounce can of mandarin oranges, six ounces of goat cheese, a quarter cup of pomegranate seeds, and a quarter cup of chopped, roasted pistachios.

Make sure to drain the mandarin oranges before adding them to the salad. The canned mandarin oranges can be substituted with fresh orange wedges.

And if you don’t like the strong “barnyard” taste of goat cheese, you can swap it out with feta cheese for a milder flavor while still retaining the crumbly texture.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.