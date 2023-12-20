This Pull-Apart Pigs In A Blanket Christmas Appetizer Is Perfect For Keeping Hungry Holiday Guests Satisfied

Perhaps you already have every detail of your Christmas dinner planned out, from cocktails and candy to side dishes and desserts, but for some reason, you’re at a loss on what to do for the holiday appetizers.

Appetizers are an absolute must. You can’t leave your guests hanging while they’re waiting for the main course to be prepared.

Keep hunger at bay by letting your family and friends mingle and snack on something festive, such as pigs in a blanket appetizer.

However, it’s not just your plain ol’ pigs in a blanket. This pull-apart appetizer is assembled in the shape of a wreath that helps elevate the celebration!

In a video with 1.2 million views, TikToker Maria (@mealswithmaria) is showing off her holiday tradition of pigs in a blanket wreath appetizer.

First, you’ll need to unroll a sheet of crescent dough and cut it into fourteen rectangular sections. Separate the pieces and place a mini sausage on each piece. Wrap the sausage tightly in the dough.

Next, arrange twenty of the pigs in a circle on top of a parchment-lined baking tray to create a wreath.

Make sure they’re touching so they won’t fall apart when you’re sliding the wreath onto a serving plate.

In a small bowl, combine melted butter, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder. Slather the tops of the wreath with the mixture for an added layer of flavor. Then, bake it in the oven until it’s golden brown.

