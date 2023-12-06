This Strawberry And Cream Puff Pastry Recipe Is Rich Yet Refreshing And Extremely Simple To Create At Home

There’s no better way to spend a chilly winter afternoon than in the kitchen baking up a storm of goodies.

It makes the experience all the more magical when you’re cozy at home. If you need an effective way to get some sugar in your system, make some pastries!

TikToker Tuyen (@lifewithtuyen) is sharing a recipe for strawberry and cream pastries made with fresh berries, homemade strawberry jam, and whipped cream; all layered within flaky puff pastry.

They will leave behind an intoxicating, toasty aroma that reminds you of the smell of your favorite bakery.

You won’t believe how easy it is to prepare your very own professional-looking pastries. First, you’ll need a sheet of frozen puff pastry.

It’s amazing how homemade you can make store-bought puff pastry taste just by adding a few ingredients and a dreamy, creamy topping.

For the homemade strawberry jam, start by washing some fresh strawberries and chopping off the tops. In a pot, add one cup of finely chopped strawberries.

Next, add a quarter or a half cup of sugar, depending on how sweet you want the jam to taste. Follow up the sugar with a tablespoon of lemon juice.

Then, you must create the stabilized whipped cream. In a mixing bowl, combine one cup of heavy cream, a quarter cup of powdered sugar, and one tablespoon of instant vanilla pudding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.