While She Was Home Alone, She Heard A Knock On Her Door And Thought It Was Her Boyfriend, But It Was Really A Creepy Man Who Left Her Feeling Seriously Unsettled

In 2018, this woman was 25 and living with her boyfriend, now husband, in the town they’d grown up in.

Their hometown is a pretty small city with a lot of citizens in poverty and suffering from substance abuse issues.

Plus, there isn’t too much to do for fun. One Saturday night, her boyfriend was hanging out at one of his friend’s houses, which was 20 minutes away, two towns over.

He let her know that he would be home at about 9 p.m. She and her boyfriend were living in a large home that had been converted into a duplex.

Her cousin was living in the apartment downstairs. Because her cousin was pretty loud, they could always tell when her cousin was or wasn’t home.

On this night, in particular, she knew her cousin wasn’t home.

“The way our street was situated, the backs of the houses on my street and the parallel street all faced a narrow alley, and the driveways were (mostly) only accessible this way.

The downstairs unit had a front porch with a door and a side door. Our upstairs unit had a back door, and it was at the top of an outside set of wooden stairs,” she said.

While her boyfriend was gone, she was hanging out and watching TV. At 8:30 p.m., she heard someone walk up their stairs and knock on their door.

