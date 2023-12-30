You Can Now Fly Private In An Affordable Way With This Company Offering Flights Starting At Just Over $100

With all the issues happening with commercial airlines these days, from staff shortages to flight delays and cancelations, more of us have begun dreaming about what it would be like to have our own private planes that could take us wherever we want whenever we wanted.

While it may be hard to imagine yourself being able to find a seat on a private plane, it’s now becoming more accessible.

Now, there’s an app that works like Uber, but instead of getting where you need to go in a car, you go in a plane.

KinectAir is an app that can book you a private flight with the tap of a few buttons. For most average Americans, taking a trip on a private plane sounds like something only a billionaire or superstar celebrity can do. Many don’t even know how to go about trying to fly on a private plane.

With KinectAir, passengers can book private flights across the country easily. Better yet, they offer great prices, too, with some flights going for low rates like $111.

Commercial airlines have gotten so troublesome and time-consuming that many passengers feel like they’ve paid a lot of money to spend more time on the ground dealing with complications like delays than actually flying to their destination.

But with KinectAir, customers are ensured a more reliable way of flying through private airplane operators. Pilots work on the customer’s time and fly turbo-prop and piston-engine aircraft, which are cheaper to run and burn less fuel than regular jets.

One of the nicest features of flying through KinectAir that the company likes to push is the ample amount of legroom!

Customers can also bring pets on board after getting them approved and request a catering menu to enjoy a meal during their flight. However, all customers already receive complimentary snacks and water.

