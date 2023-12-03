Your Dog’s Social Interactions Impact Their Well-Being More Than You Might Think So Here’s How To Properly Socialize Your Pup

Around this time of year, with the holiday season and cozy, family-time vibes being extra strong, people love to adopt dogs.

Unfortunately, many people who adopt dogs around the holiday season aren’t nearly ready for everything that goes into taking care of one!

A big mistake that many new dog owners make, especially during the holiday season when there are so many family functions to attend, is that they don’t socialize their dogs.

Similarly to people, dogs need a lot of social interaction and socialization with other dogs to live happy, healthy lives.

Studies have shown that a dog’s social interactions impact their overall well-being more than we may think and that social time with other animals is a huge factor in a dog’s good health.

Exposing your dog to other pups and letting them get in some solid social and play time helps them adjust to the world outside your home and approach it confidently instead of fear or aggression.

So, how do you offer your dog some more social interaction?

When they’re old enough, you can bring your dog to a dog park and see how they like it! Each dog park has its own set of rules for how old and how big a dog should be before going in and playing with other dogs, so be sure to look into it.

A good rule of thumb is to bring your dog after they’ve had all their shots, have been spayed or neutered, and are at least six to eight months old. Of course, if your dog has shown any signs of aggression towards other dogs, you shouldn’t take them straight to a dog park.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.