10-Year-Old Girls Have Been Taking Over Sephora Locations Everywhere, Sparking Debates As To Whether Tweens Should Be Allowed To Purchase Expensive Skincare And Makeup Products At Such A Young Age

If you’re an avid makeup wearer and love shopping for makeup, do you remember your first trip to Sephora, one of America’s most popular makeup stores?

Maybe you were 13, and your mom took you for your birthday, or perhaps you weren’t allowed to go until you were 16.

However, these days, much younger kids are roaming the aisles of Sephora, and they’re not just there to browse. They’ve got their wallets out and are ready to buy expensive products.

Recently, the internet has been debating “10-year-olds at Sephora” and whether parents should allow their kids younger than teenagers to roam the store and buy expensive skincare and makeup products experts are saying they do not need.

Sephora employees have been taking to the internet to inform viewers about the sudden influx of young children barging into the stores, barking demands, rudely interrupting salespeople, and purchasing expensive products deemed unnecessary for their young skin.

Gihane (@gigipimpin), a Sephora employee and content creator, went viral after describing her experiences with young girls being rude to her at Sephora. She says not only is the store filled with little girls, but they’re little girls with “no respect” who act like they run the store.

Gihane had been interrupted by little girls while speaking to other customers and even got hit in the back of the head by a little girl who reached for a Rare Beauty blush while she was trying to bring out more for her.

“These kids seriously make me wanna re-evaluate my entire job,” says Gihane.

Unfortunately, Gihane is not the only Sephora employee who has had this experience. Many of them have noticed young kids purchasing pricier makeup brands like Rare Beauty and skincare like Drunk Elephant, a company most famous for their anti-aging and skin repair creams, which can cost up to $68.

