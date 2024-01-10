A Boston Man Unknowingly Lived With A Three Millimeter Long Wooden Splinter In His Eye For Over 15 Years

Despite decades of scientific research regarding medicine, there is still so much that is unknown about many medical conditions.

For more than fifteen years, a man from Boston has been unknowingly living with a wooden splinter in his eye, a case that has been called “remarkable” by a team of doctors from Harvard Medical School and Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. The results of the study were published in BMJ Journals.

The man remains unidentified and is in his thirties. An ophthalmologist at the Kresge Eye Institute was conducting a routine checkup when the discovery was made. The man had been having his eyes examined due to his diabetic condition.

People with diabetes can develop eye problems, such as glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Initially, doctors didn’t detect anything wrong with the patient’s eyes. But upon closer inspection, they noticed the presence of a foreign body in his cornea, which is the outermost, clear layer of the eye. The object turned out to be a wooden splinter that was three millimeters long.

The man recalled that he had experienced a “penetrating injury” that caused him extreme pain and discomfort while he was gardening fifteen years ago.

However, the symptoms gradually disappeared, so he did not seek medical attention.

“The patient presented with stable visual acuity despite the long-standing presence of a wooden splinter embedded in the cornea. Interestingly, Pentacam corneal tomography did not show any abnormalities despite the foreign body piercing through the corneal stroma and endothelium,” stated the report from BMJ Journals.

In most cases, foreign bodies lodged in the eye are identified right away as the injuries usually cause significant pain, tearing, and redness. But in some rarer instances, the foreign body may not produce any symptoms and can remain unobserved for a long period of time.

