A Doctor Misdiagnosed Her With A Rare Form Of Muscular Dystrophy, But It Turns Out She Had A Problem With Gluten

If you’ve ever sat in a doctor’s office and felt like your concerns weren’t being taken seriously, you’re not alone.

Many doctors make mistakes, but these mistakes occur more frequently with women. Women are more likely to receive a misdiagnosis than men, and the repercussions can be life-threatening.

Bayleigh (@bayleighburress) is a registered dietitian, and she’s sharing her story about how a doctor misdiagnosed her with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, but it turned out she had an intolerance to gluten.

“To the doctor who thought he found a rare form of muscular dystrophy and refused to listen to us when we said the treatment was not working…you misdiagnosed me and almost killed me. It was gluten, you idiot,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

She began experiencing symptoms in the eighth grade. At the time, she had just won an award at the science fair and was celebrating with her family by having a steak dinner.

While she was in the living room, she sat down on the couch and suddenly fell over. She recalled that she was able to see and hear everything that was going on but just couldn’t move her body. To this day, she still experiences episodes like that.

When her sister walked into the room and saw her, she started screaming. Her parents rushed her to the emergency room.

They ran tests, but the tests didn’t come back with any results that were out of the ordinary. Bayleigh and her family thought the incident might’ve just been a fluke and hoped it would be a one-time thing.

However, she started having these episodes about once a month, which then increased to two or three times per week.

