A Dress That Princess Diana Wore To A 1985 Dinner In Italy While On A Royal Tour Recently Sold For Over $1 Million At Auction

Diana Spencer, the former Princess of Wales, was a cultural icon and is still remembered fondly today for her warm, generous spirit and fabulous fashion.

After marrying Prince Charles in 1981, she was catapulted to international fame. Diana did not let the immense status affect her character, though. Instead, she capitalized on the unique opportunity to raise awareness about countless causes.

First and foremost, Diana was known for her dedication to fundraising. At one point in time, she was even affiliated with over one hundred charities that focused on a range of issues– from leprosy to mental health to domestic violence.

She did cut ties with a majority of these charities following her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 in order to lead a more private life. However, Diana still supported six charities up until her death.

And even after her passing, when the charities initially suffered a funding crisis, the shortfall was not long-lived.

Instead, Diana’s philanthropic legacy lived on since the charities received various grants from the Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Fund– amounting to over one million dollars post-mortem.

Diana was also very well known for her gorgeous fashion and the statement dresses and ensembles she wore, especially the ones following her divorce from Prince Charles.

However, throughout her time with the royal family, Diana knew how to dress to impress, wearing stunning pieces while still maintaining her class and elegance.

Many people try to recreate Diana’s fashion and outfits today, and people are willing to spend lots of money to get their hands on or collect any pieces she once wore.

