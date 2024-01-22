A Friend Decided To Upstage Her Cousin’s Wedding By Making An Engagement Announcement, So Now Her Cousin Plans To Make A Revenge Pregnancy Announcement At Their Friend’s Nuptials

This woman’s cousin only tied the knot about a year ago, but unfortunately, one of their “friends” decided to stage their own proposal at the event. And she thought it was seriously “tone-deaf” and “self-centered.”

This was mainly because the friend was actually already engaged!

“But they planned this ‘proposal event’ when they saw and liked the venue, which they wouldn’t be able to afford for their own wedding,” she revealed.

When other people found out about the friend’s plan, the friend was also politely yet firmly asked not to go through with it. Still, that didn’t work, and she claimed that their friend was instead super obnoxious when stealing the spotlight from her cousin.

“They stopped the reception to call a toast to themselves and ordered everyone off the dance floor so they could have a ‘proposal dance,'” she recalled.

Anyway, the friend’s wedding is now coming up soon, and it just so happens that her cousin is actually pregnant. That’s why her cousin is now planning to get some revenge by announcing the pregnancy during their friend’s wedding!

A few of their close friends know about the “revenge baby announcement,” too, and are even planning to bring some baby shower gifts to the wedding.

“I’m honestly laughing pretty hard at this perfect revenge,” she admitted.

Nonetheless, she realizes that it’s still their friend’s wedding. So, she’s not sure if her cousin should just be “the bigger person” and wait to announce the pregnancy.

