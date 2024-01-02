A Guy Showed Up To Their Date In His Sweats, And Things Were So Bad That They Sat In Silence For 30 Minutes

Four days ago, this 30-year-old woman went on a date with a 33-year-old guy whom she met on a dating app.

Sad to say, this ended up being the worst date of her entire life. When the guy showed up, he was dressed in sweats and chatting on the phone.

As he sat down at the table, he mumbled something at her. He then proceeded to multitask by skimming the menu while simultaneously texting people.

They placed their orders for the food they wanted to get, and he finally turned his attention to her to have a conversation.

Unfortunately, the topics were boring her to tears. She tried to change the tune of their date by asking him what he likes to do in his free time, to which he replied he likes to simply chill.

“I asked what he’s watching on TV, and he said not much,” she explained. “I asked what he’s got planned for the rest of the day, and he said cleaning.”

“He didn’t ask me anything about myself. Every time I tried to find a common interest for us to discuss, like music or bars, he said, “Yeah, it’s good.”

As the date wore on, she could tell he seemed to have no experience when it came to life in general.

One thing that was listed on the menu was squid, and he asked her what it tasted like. When her latte arrived at the table, she remarked that it tasted more like some kind of cappuccino, and he questioned her about what the difference between those two drinks was.

