A Recent Study Revealed That People Actually Find Men More Attractive When They Wear Makeup

For so long, men were strictly encouraged not to wear makeup, as it was something only associated with women, even though men have been wearing makeup since ancient times.

While more men, no matter their orientation, have been embracing the idea of wearing different kinds of everyday makeup over the last few decades, young men are still discouraged by others from using it.

Some men have also shied away from trying makeup because they psych themselves out whenever they think about it, worrying they’ll be judged or teased.

However, makeup is an excellent tool to be used by all genders, because it is something that’s mostly used to accentuate facial features and make people feel more attractive. If you want to feel more attractive, you can put on some makeup. It’s that simple.

In fact, science is beginning to support the claims that makeup makes men more attractive. In a recent study published by researchers for PLOS One last year, participants found that men looked more attractive when they wore makeup versus no makeup.

For the study, researchers realized that while there have been several studies and surveys carried out to prove that makeup affects a woman’s attractiveness over the years, there wasn’t much out there in the science world that could prove the same for men.

So, researchers photographed 20 different men in the same lighting conditions, had them face forward and leave their faces in neutral expressions.

Then, those men sat for a makeup artist who subtly applied basic makeup to make their skin look a bit better and more contoured and accentuate some of their features.

Once the makeup was applied, the men were photographed again in the same way they were without makeup.

