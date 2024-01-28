A Recent Survey Revealed The Best And Worst States To Retire In The U.S., With Florida Topping The List And Kentucky Ranking As The Worst

Being able to settle down and retire in your old age is something many Americans look forward to.

It’s a privilege to be able to stop working at a certain point, especially if you’re younger than 65, and be able to move wherever you want to live out your golden years.

However, there really are good and bad places for retiring. Think about it: would you want to live in a state or city that’s hard to move around in or super fast-paced as an older person? Or perhaps you’d rather live in an easy-going beach town?

If you’ve been contemplating what you’d like to do and where you’d want to live when you retire, there are great sources to help you figure that out.

A recent survey by WalletHub ranked all 50 states in America on how good or bad they are for retirees to live in based on several factors like quality of life, affordability, and health care access.

When you think of the most popular state to live in for retirement, which one comes to mind?

I’m going to assume you started thinking of the ‘Sunshine State,’ Florida!

According to the survey, Florida is still considered the #1 state in the country for retirees. While Florida may not be the most affordable state, it still has an excellent quality of life rank. It’s a state infamous for being popular among retirees in America, so it has a great communal aspect.

The runner-up best state for retirement may surprise you and has a different vibe from Florida – it’s Colorado! Colorado can also be an expensive state; however, there is great access to healthcare for retirees.

