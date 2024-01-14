A Rude Teacher At His School Tried To Speak To Him In Front Of His Class, So He Ignored The Guy

Have you ever had someone be extremely rude and aggressive towards you to the point where you had no other option but to ignore them?

One teacher has decided to ignore another teacher at his school after most of their interactions were rude and confrontational. However, now that his students have started picking up on their tension, he’s wondering if he’s doing the right thing.

He’s 30-years-old and has been a teacher for seven years. He’s been teaching at his current school for two years and really likes it.

There’s another teacher, Mr. D, who is 53-years-old and teaches the same subject as him. Mr. D has been at their school for 20 years and has a rough reputation.

“He is very particular about how he wants things done,” he said.

“[The] majority of students hate him because he is extremely rude and has anger issues. Many students have told me they think he is bipolar because he goes from being overly friendly to aggressive at the drop of a hat. I always shut down these conversations.”

Mr. D is known for throwing temper tantrums when things aren’t done his way and has caused a lot of drama with students and other teachers at the school.

Since the day he met Mr. D, most of his interactions with him have been horrible, as Mr. D is rude and often attacks his teaching style.

Things got so bad that the head of their department had to reprimand Mr. D twice for his behavior towards him. However, the unnecessary confrontations continued.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.