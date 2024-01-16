A Week After Finding Out About Her Pregnancy, She Learned Her Fiancé Has Been Cheating On Her

This 24-year-old woman recently moved across the country to be with her 23-year-old fiancé and help care for his family.

She and her fiancé have been together for two years now, and although the majority of their relationship was long-distance, she did frequently see him.

After she made the move to live with him, she found out that she was pregnant. A week after that, she then unfortunately learned that her fiancé has been cheating on her throughout their entire relationship.

“I had a feeling for a while that something was happening, but he would always reassure me and tell me I could check his accounts, messages, etc.,” she explained.

“I never did because I wanted to trust him as I’m trying to heal from past relationships. That changed when I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling to look through his phone.”

“I know that’s horrible, and I genuinely don’t know why I did it. I found so many messages with other girls…apparently the times he’d been “sleeping” or just not answering me was when he’d be playing games with them and being on call with them.”

She showed her fiancé all of the evidence she had against him, and he started sobbing while saying sorry to her.

He never did actually own up to the cheating, though. He also avoided telling her the whole truth, despite her asking him to simply be honest.

Since confronting her fiancé about his cheating, he has continuously told her that he wants to work on them and wants to be together and have a family.

