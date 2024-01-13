After Going To Work With His Parents In A Government Research Building, A Nightguard Locked Him In A Basement Laboratory And Tried To Kidnap Him

This 29-year-old man’s parents are both biologists who met at work. About 20 years ago, when he was 9, he and his parents had a terrifying experience that they would never forget.

At the time, his parents did biology research in a government building. They dedicated their research to environmental studies that were then used in government projects to enact environmental protection laws.

The building had security guards for both day and night shifts. During the day, the guard would stay in the reception area and greet people coming into the building. At night, the guard would do routine rounds to check for intruders. Due to the research conducted in the building, there was a lot of expensive and important science equipment and computers that had to be protected.

Growing up, his parents sometimes brought him to work with them, and he befriended one of the night guards who would watch him while his parents were busy working.

At first, the night guard seemed incredibly kind. He had a lot of fond memories of the night guard making him paper airplanes and throwing them around with him while they talked and watched television.

However, the happy times didn’t last forever. While the night guard seemed like a nice man whom his parents trusted, he said that it was a huge mistake for them to trust him.

One night, at about 10 p.m., his parents were still working, and the night guard took him along for his rounds to check around the building.

They started the rounds on the top floor. The checks were incredibly thorough, and they had to check all the rooms, as well as the roof’s exterior. He explained that every room was very dark, so he’d wait for the night guard to turn the lights on before proceeding into each room.

After that, they continued down to the second floor, which was where his parents’ office and labs were located.

