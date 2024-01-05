After Her Niece Wore A White Sundress To Her Nephew’s Wedding, Her Nephew Bought All The Other Kids Christmas Presents Except The Little Girl To Punish Her

A couple of months ago, this woman’s nephew got married. The ceremony allowed guests to dress in a casual dress code, and the wedding was held in a park.

All the guests sat on folding chairs, and they were served cheeseburgers during the dinner. Wedding guests chose to wear various attire, from jeans paired with a nice shirt to more formal dresses and suits.

She is the guardian of her sister’s five children. Her sister’s daughters are 10, 5, and 3, and her sister’s sons are 8 and 6.

Before the wedding, she took her sister’s children shopping for appropriate outfits. She bought her two nephews jeans and dressy shirts, and her three nieces all chose dresses.

“My youngest niece got a unicorn dress and wore fairy wings, my 5-year-old niece got a dress with princesses and wanted to wear a big pink tiara, and my 10-year-old niece picked out a simple white dress with pink and yellow flowers,” she said.

Her assumption was that her nephew or his now-wife, who was pregnant before the wedding, wouldn’t be thrilled about one of her nieces wearing fairy wings or a tiara to their wedding.

However, they didn’t take issue with those. Instead, her sister-in-law was furious that her oldest niece wore a white dress.

“She wasn’t in a puffy, white ballgown. It was a little sundress with flowers. They told me to change her clothes. I had a t-shirt and shorts in the car, but she loved that dress, and there was nothing wrong with it,” she explained.

Obviously, she was aware of the rule that adults should not wear white to weddings, but she wasn’t aware that this rule was supposed to include children as well.

