Allow Leopard Print To Help You Feel More Bold: Here Are A Few Of Our Favorite Ways To Take Advantage Of The Trend

With the ‘mob wife aesthetic’ and desire to be a bit bolder all coming through with the start of a new year, people everywhere are beginning to rekindle their love for leopard print.

Remember in the early 2000s when leopard print was all the rage? Back then, it was considered super cool and trendy to have leopard print jumpsuits, nails, phone cases, bags, etc. However, it became overkill after a while, and over the last decade, leopard print has been cast aside.

But here we are, officially living in 2024 and bringing leopard back into our wardrobes.

Let’s face it: although some have gone on record and called leopard print pieces gaudy or over the top, the spotted animal print can make you feel quite fabulous.

Maybe it’s the fact that you’re wearing the print of a fierce, cool, wild animal, or perhaps it’s channeling the iconic fashionistas who have dawned it in the past that makes us feel this way when we sport leopard print.

Either way now is the time to embrace leopard print before it gets overshadowed by other fashion trends again.

Recently, major stars like the Kardashians, Maya Hawke, and Dua Lipa have been seen out and about in leopard print pieces or accessories. So trust me when I say it’s in again with the rich and famous.

When deciding to add leopard print to your outfit, there are two ways you can approach it. You can keep things more subtle and pair your more neutral outfit with a leopard print accessory, or go big and bold and wear an outfit whose shining star is a leopard print piece. These days, it seems more popular to go with the latter.

Here are a few ways to take advantage of trendy leopard print while you can.

