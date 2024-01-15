An Analysis Of Ancient European Settlements Revealed That Prehistoric Humans Followed A Mainly Vegetarian Diet

Long ago, being a vegetarian was a common practice among prehistoric humans living in early European settlements.

After conducting an analysis of ancient “mega-sites” occupied by the Trypillia culture, researchers found that the people followed a diet that was mainly vegetarian.

The sites they studied were built around 6,000 years ago and are located in what is now Ukraine and Moldova. The early settlements covered an expanse of 791 acres and accommodated up to 15,000 inhabitants.

At the time of their existence, they were the largest communities in the world. The Trypillia settlements thrived for several generations, but not much is known about the people. Their food supply, in particular, was poorly understood.

Researchers knew that most of the inhabitants participated in an agrarian society. They grew crops and raised plenty of livestock, but the question remained of how they were able to sustain such large groups of people at a time.

According to a paleoecologist at the Kiel University in Germany named Frank Schlütz, the mega-sites survived based on a system of “extremely sophisticated food and pasture management.”

The researchers reached this conclusion after analyzing the carbon and nitrogen isotopes in human remains, animal bones, and remnants of crops from the Trypillia settlements.

Their findings helped them determine how livestock was kept, what crop fertilization practices the people engaged in, and what their dietary habits were like.

“The measuring of isotopes was done in specialized laboratories on charred cereal grains and peas—in the soil only charred plant material is durable—and on collagen extracted from human and animal bones,” said Schlütz.

