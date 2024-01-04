Ancient Baked Bricks Dating Back To Between The Third And First Millennia B.C. Have Revealed New Evidence Of A Power Surge In Earth’s Magnetic Field Over The Mesopotamia Region

Three thousand years ago, Earth’s magnetic fields experienced a major power surge over the region that was once known as Mesopotamia.

Recently, evidence of this peculiar event, along with other previously unknown details, has been found in ancient baked bricks.

The bricks date back between the third and first millennia B.C. and were imprinted with the names of Mesopotamian kings. The ancient kingdom of Mesopotamia was made up of what is now known as Iraq and parts of Syria, Turkey, and Iran.

When scientists examined the bricks, they discovered iron oxide grains within the clay, which preserved the magnetic signatures from the first millennium.

These signatures indicated that the bricks were heated up during a time when Earth’s magnetic field was unusually strong.

The significant power surge that occurred is referred to as the “Levantine Iron Age geomagnetic anomaly.” It took place between 1050 and 550 B.C.

It’s unclear why the anomaly existed during that time, but evidence of it had been documented in artifacts from places as far as China, Bulgaria, and the Azores.

Scientists often depend on radiocarbon dating techniques to determine the age of ancient artifacts. However, remains like bricks and pottery cannot be easily dated because they do not contain any organic material.

So, in order to learn more about the bricks, a team of researchers needed to look at the grains of iron oxide in all 32 bricks. The team chipped off small fragments of the bricks to measure the magnetic field strength of the minerals they contained.

