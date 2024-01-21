Archaeologists In Egypt Recently Uncovered Various Tombs Containing Dozens Of Mummies, Two Of Which Had Been Outfitted With Golden Tongues

Digging up old dead bodies can probably get pretty dull and time-consuming, even for archaeologists who are passionate about their work. So, when a mysterious artifact or two is unburied alongside the deceased, that makes the discovery all the more worth it.

Recently, archaeologists in Egypt unearthed several tombs built with limestone blocks that contained dozens of mummies.

Two of the mummies were outfitted with golden tongues, showcasing yet another example of the unusual funerary practices of the ancient Egyptians.

The finds were made during excavations at an ancient city called Oxyrhynchus, which is located about 100 miles away from Cairo. During the Roman period (29 B.C. to 641 A.D.), Oxyrhynchus was a city of great importance, second to Alexandria.

With the addition of the two new discoveries, the total number of golden tongues that have been found at the site is up to 16.

According to the co-directors of the archaeological mission at Oxyrhynchus, Esther Pons Mellado and Maite Mascort, Egyptians put golden tongues into the mouths of the deceased to aid them on their journey to the afterlife and enable them to communicate with Osiris, the lord of the underworld.

“The Egyptian people deposited the golden tongues to restore vital functions to the dead and also so that the body remained intact in the afterlife. For the Egyptians, gold was the flesh of the gods,” said Pons Mellado and Mascort.

In 2021, the team of archaeologists found the collection of mummies alongside papyri with Greek text and mud seals containing Egyptian iconography.

In addition to the Roman-era tombs, they recently came across three large underground tombs known as hypogea. The hypogea dates back to the Ptolemaic period, which spanned from 304 B.C. to 30 B.C.

