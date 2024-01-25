Archaeologists In Spain Recently Uncovered A 2,000-Year-Old Lead Bullet Engraved With The Names Of Both Julius Caesar And An Unknown City

A 2,000-year-old lead bullet inscribed with the names of Julius Caesar and an unknown city was unearthed by archaeologists in what is now known as Montilla, Spain.

The unexpected find hints that the area’s Indigenous people supported the dictator’s cause to claim control over the entirety of the Roman Empire during his civil war over 2,000 years ago.

According to history, Caesar led Rome to victory in the Gaelic Wars between 58 and 50 B.C. However, he was unwilling to give up his newfound power and returned to lead a revolution, prompting Pompey the Great, his chief political rival, to declare a state of war.

Caesar’s crossing of the Rubicon River on January 10, 49 B.C., marked the start of his ultimately successful civil war.

The civil war spanned from 49 to 45 B.C. It was widespread across many regions, including Greece, Italy, Egypt, Africa, Spain, and the Balkan Peninsula.

The final conflict, known as the Battle of Munda, took place on March 17, 45 B.C., in the southern part of Spain called Andalusia. A significant number of Pompey’s troops were killed, allowing Caesar to take the victory.

It was assumed that the majority of Indigenous peoples in Spain supported Pompey the Great, but an analysis of the inscribed bullet, which was likely fired from a slingshot, has revealed details proving it served as political propaganda encouraging Caesar’s supporters that they were siding with the right cause.

Historians refer to messaging built into slingshots as “glans inscripta.” Such an artifact was not uncommon during that time period.

“In the 1st century B.C., many inscribed glandes were made because they were very useful instruments for housing short, very specific messages,” said the lead researcher of the study, Javier Moralejo Ordax, an assistant professor of archaeology at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

