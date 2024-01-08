Archaeologists In The Czech Republic Recently Discovered A 1,200-Year-Old Bronze Belt End Depicting A Snake Eating A Frog, A Scene That Represents A Myth About The Creation Of The World

During metal detecting prospection, archaeologists uncovered an ancient bronze belt end that depicted a snake eating a frog.

The artifact dates back to 1,200 years ago and was found near Breclav, a town in the South Moravia region of the Czech Republic.

According to a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the scene that the belt end portrays actually represents a myth about the creation of the world.

The myth was known to people living in Central Europe during the early medieval period. The belt end’s image is also associated with folklore regarding fertility.

Throughout Central Europe, identical bronze belt ends have been discovered at other locations hundreds of miles away from each other.

Recently, researchers examined four belt ends found over the past decade, including the one from Breclav.

The other three were excavated in Germany, Hungary, and Bohemia, a region in the Czech Republic.

They concluded that all the belt ends were made in the same workshop or created from the same model.

This led them to believe that a previously unknown pagan cult existed during that time period and connected different populations in Central Europe with each other before the rise of Christianity.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.