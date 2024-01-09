Archaeologists In Turkey Recently Discovered An 800-Year-Old Healing Bowl That Was Once Believed To Protect Against Animal Bites

In Turkey, archaeologists have discovered an ancient healing bowl that was meant to guard against animal bites.

The 800-year-old bowl was found within a terracotta water pipe in a castle from the Artuqid period. The castle was located at a settlement called Hasankeyf that dates back about 12,000 years.

Excavations have been carried out at the archaeological site since 1985. Now, more than ever, it has become especially important to explore Hasankeyf as much as possible since a nearby dam has caused parts of the area to flood.

As stated by Zekai Erdal, an archaeology professor at Mardin Artuklu University in Turkey and leader of the excavations at the site, the bowl is from the twelfth or thirteenth century, which is when the Artuqid dynasty reigned. The castle was also constructed around the same time.

For three centuries, the Artuqid dynasty ruled the surrounding area until they entered into a conflict with the Crusaders and the Byzantine Empire.

The bowl is decorated with images of a dog, scorpion, snake, and a dragon with two heads. There are also magical symbols engraved on the bowl, including verses from the Quran.

“According to these figures, the person who drinks water from the healing bowl will be protected against animal bites or the person who drinks water from this bowl after an animal bite will be healed,” said Erdal.

The discovery of the bowl has shed light on the medicinal practices of the region before modern medicine was developed. It is thought that healing bowls emerged as a way to combat diseases whose causes could not be traced.

By combining the healing and calming properties of water and prayer, ancient peoples believed that the afflicted would be cured and kept safe from harm.

