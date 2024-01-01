Archaeologists Recently Stumbled Upon A Remarkably Well-Preserved Ancient Cave Dwelling In Spain Created By Prehistoric Humans Nearly 17,000 Years Ago

While exploring Spain’s La Garma cave complex, archaeologists recently came across an ancient cave dwelling that was created by prehistoric humans around 16,800 years ago.

The La Garma cave complex is an intricate network of winding underground passageways, and it’s located in Cantabria, Spain. Many Paleolithic remains, such as fossils and rock art, have been uncovered at this archaeological site.

So far, five levels of caves have been discovered at La Garma. About 16,000 years ago, a landslide occurred, blocking off the original entrance to the cave and preserving evidence of human activity ranging from 300,000 years ago to the Middle Ages.

The new discovery has been called “one of the best preserved Paleolithic dwellings in the world” by the Government of Cantabria. The Paleolithic period is also referred to as the Old Stone Age. It was during that time the earliest use of stone tools was documented.

According to Pablo Arias, a professor of prehistoric archaeology at the University of Cantabria, intact dwelling structures from the Paleolithic era are extremely rare. The well-preserved dwelling at the site will allow researchers to dig deeper into the organization and activities of domestic life during that time period.

The dwelling was an oval space of nearly 54 square feet and contained a series of stone blocks that marked off the living area. It is believed that the stones may have been used for propping up sticks and animal skins against a wall of the cave.

Signs of a small bonfire were found in the center of the dwelling, where prehistoric hunter-gatherers often congregated. Several remains lay around the bonfire, including tools made out of bones and antlers. They also worked on fur and stone tool production while around the fire.

Over the years, archaeologists have unearthed more than 4,600 objects during their investigations in the cave as a whole. Most of the finds consisted of bones from deer, horses, and bison, as well as hundreds of pieces of flint, needles, a porto-harpoon, and shells from marine mollusks.

Additionally, there have been a number of pendants that were once worn by residents of the cave and decorated bones, which were perhaps the most impressive items to be found in the complex.

