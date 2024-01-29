Bold Hues Are On Trend For 2024, With Earthy Greens, Deep Blues, And Warm Neutrals Being The Hottest Kitchen Paint Colors This Year

The kitchen is a central space in the home, where everyone gathers for everything from dinner parties and game nights to homework hours and midnight snacks. Kitchens do it all, and people are spending more time in the room, transforming it into something beyond just an area for cooking.

Over the past few years, kitchen designs have begun to reflect their new level of importance in our daily lives. There is an increased desire to redecorate kitchens in a way that showcases personality while retaining functionality. The easiest way to add more style and substance is through a fresh coat of paint.

This year, bold hues are dictating the color trend for 2024. While we have certainly not seen the last of the all-white kitchen—neutrals will always remain a design staple—darker shades are rising to the forefront and becoming more popular than ever. Here are the top five kitchen paint colors for 2024.

Earthy Green

The green color family continues to be a favorite among homeowners. People are gravitating toward it for its fresh and rejuvenating essence. Depending on the desired look of the room, there are a variety of beautiful shades to choose from, ranging from soft, muted hues to deep, saturated tones.

Either way, an earthy green helps create a sense of calm and harmony, which can help with staying grounded. It also has the ability to connect you with nature. The calming shade looks smart with white marble counters or wood ones.

Deep Blue

If you’re not one to play it safe, swath your walls or cabinets in this deep, dark shade. For those seeking more adventure in their kitchens, deep blue will allow color to blossom where there was once a blank white slate.

A blue kitchen inspired by the sea gives your space a coastal vibe. It’s a go-to choice for a look that feels classic but is still current. Pairing gold against deep blue can help highlight accessories and fixtures throughout your kitchen.

