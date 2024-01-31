Bookshelf Wealth Is The Latest Home Design Craze Boasting Comfort And Charisma Through Art, Contrasting Textiles, Cozy Seating, And Shelves Lined With Books

Recently, the idea of “bookshelf wealth” has surfaced on TikTok, and it’s gaining popularity at lightning speed. Unlike most of the other interior design trends that pop up on the platform, this one doesn’t feel like a passing phase that will die down in a matter of months. Bookshelf wealth is something that will never go out of style due to its attainability, coziness, and colorful charisma.

This latest trend features decor that consists of a collection of elegant art pieces, contrasting textiles, assorted knick-knacks, comfy seating, and, of course, shelves lined with lots and lots of strategically displayed books.

When decorating with bookshelf wealth in mind, remember that creating a lived-in look that has character is key. Not only should your bookshelves contain all of your favorite novels, but they should also include an array of trinkets that reflect your interests. These could be anything from ceramics and candles to houseplants and vintage photographs.

Bookshelf wealth is less about following a specific design and more about cultivating a space that is uniquely you. That means everyone’s bookshelves will look different as they’re based on personal tastes. Embracing authenticity and discovering your own style can be extremely refreshing in a world where there’s seemingly a new aesthetic to keep up with every day.

Bookshelf wealth can’t be built in a day. It’s a process that stretches on over time. After a while, your bookshelves will become richer, more beautiful, and. more meaningful. As you add more pieces to your shelves, it can be easy to cross the line from curated to cluttered.

So, here are some tips on how to increase your bookshelf wealth without making your space too chaotic.

Opt For Bookcases

Instead of floating shelves, opt for bookcases. They are sturdier and add a sense of character and cohesiveness, while floating shelves are too minimalistic and feel separated from the rest of the room.

Antique wooden bookcases that run from floor to ceiling are ideal and contribute to the appearance of an artfully cultivated space. If you don’t have the space for a whole bookcase, try stacking books on top of chairs you don’t use much or on any empty table surfaces.

