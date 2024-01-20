Breaking Down Your Toddler’s “Biting Phase” And Helpful Tips On How To Manage This Challenging Behavior

Practically everyone’s child will go through the “toddler biting phase,” and it’s not the easiest to navigate.

On the one hand, you might be concerned about your toddler– wondering why they are acting out and if it’s normal. Plus, you’re probably concerned about your child potentially hurting another little one, whether it’s at daycare or the park.

But you are far from alone in dealing with toddler biting, and the first step to handling this common behavior is understanding the root causes.

Why Toddlers Bite

Biting in toddlers is more common than you might think, and it’s actually rarely a sign of deep-rooted issues.

Toddlers, especially those under three years old, often bite as a way of dealing with emotions they can’t fully express.

Remember, they’re at a stage where their vocabulary is extremely limited, but their emotions are not. So, frustration, excitement, teething discomfort, or simply a phase of exploring their world– it could be any of these at the root of the problem.

Your toddler is likely trying to cope with having a whole bunch of feelings and thoughts with no effective way to express them.

In these situations, toddlers might resort to biting as a form of communication. It’s their way of saying, “I’m overwhelmed,” “I need your attention,” or simply, “I don’t know how to deal with this.”

