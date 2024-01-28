Calling It Quits With A Guy Is One Thing, But Here’s How To Break Up With A Friend If You’re Finally Ready To Part Ways

We’re always seeing stories and pieces in the media that give us advice on how to break things off with our romantic partners.

However, people often forget that breaking up with a friend is just as if not more painful than breaking up with a romantic partner.

For many people, their friends are some of the most important humans in their lives. I, for one, know I couldn’t live without my supportive friends.

But often, some friends flow in and out of our lives. We’re not all friends with the same people we were friends with 10 years ago.

While most of us get lucky and don’t have to part ways with an old friend, it just happens naturally with no bad blood, that’s not always the case. Sometimes, you have to break up with a friend.

As if losing a friend isn’t hard enough, having to tell them your relationship must end is even harder.

If a former friend is no longer supporting you or treating you the way you should be treated, and it’s time to part ways, here are some tips for breaking up with a friend.

Check-in with your friend

This is kind of a “last chance” to get your friend to open up to you. If they’ve been flaking out on plans, teasing you, or not being responsive without telling you why, sit them down for a chat and see if they’ll open up to you. Let them know that you’ve been feeling tension and concerned about them.

