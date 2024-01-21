Carnations And Snowdrops Are January’s Birth Flowers, Symbolizing Love And Remembrance And Thriving In Cool Temperatures

You probably know about birthstones, but are you familiar with the lesser-known category of birth flowers?

Like birthstones, birth flowers are chosen for a specific meaning and are associated with each month of the year. While the origins of birth flowers are not entirely clear, it’s thought that the concept goes as far back as ancient Rome.

In the Roman empire, flowers were a common gift, and the Romans were one of the first civilizations to start celebrating birthdays, so the theory makes sense.

Regardless of how birth flowers came to be, people have been fascinated by the beautiful blooms for centuries. Countless flowers have been assigned sentimental meanings. Today, we’ll be exploring the birth flower meanings for the month of January.

January actually has two birth flowers—the carnation and the snowdrop. Carnations are one of the most common flowers out there. They are often used on corsages, in floral arrangements at weddings, and in mixed bouquets. Carnations come in almost every color of the rainbow, making them a flower of versatility.

Generally, they symbolize love and remembrance, but their meaning can change depending on the color. For instance, dark red carnations signify deep love. Pink is associated with maternal love and conveys gratitude, while white is all about purity and innocence.

Carnations can be traced back to ancient Greece, where they were used to make garlands and incorporated into other artworks. The scientific name of the carnation, Dianthus caryophyllus, was actually coined by Theophrastus, a Greek botanist. He originally gave the flowers the name dianthus, which translates to “flower of the gods.”

January’s other flower is the snowdrop, which is just as beautiful as the carnation but a little less common. Snowdrops also come from ancient Greece, where the people used them to treat various illnesses.

Their scientific name, Galanthus, is derived from the Greek word for milk, which is “gala.” Snowdrops are one of the first blooms to emerge during the winter, providing a bright burst of cheer amidst the gloomy weather.

