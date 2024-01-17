Colored Leather Is Actually Quite Simple To Pull Off, Once You Figure Out How To Balance Out The Boldness

Whether it’s real, recycled, or faux, black and brown leather has remained popular through the years.

While these neutral shades are always a hot commodity, colorful leather has recently been climbing the ranks.

It’s a trend that many people are readily embracing now that we’re in the midst of the dark and dreary winter months.

From vibrant shades of citrusy orange and sunny yellow to bright magenta and fiery red, these beautiful hues bring pops of color to your outfit that will lift your spirits and draw people’s attention.

Once you’ve figured out how to balance their boldness by playing with the colors and styles, you’ll see that colorful leather is actually quite simple to pull off. If you’re still not sure how to wear these leather garments, here are some examples below!

Head-To-Toe Leather

If you want to dive headfirst into the trend, dress in leather from head to toe. It might seem a little overwhelming, but it is totally doable and will make you look super sleek and stylish. Don a leather mini dress with matching thigh-high boots, or opt for a two-piece set.

Two-piece sets are always well-loved in the fashion world. When you don’t know what to wear, a colorful leather set is easy to throw on for nights out with the girls. It also makes it look like you put a lot of effort into your outfit.

An orange leather look will bring a joyful glow to your wardrobe and captivate passersby while you’re out and about.

