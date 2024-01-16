Cricketing Is The Latest Manipulative Spin On Ghosting, With People Leaving Texts On Read For Long Periods Of Time, Forcing Singles To Wait Around For A Response

For as long as texting has been around, so has the annoying habit of waiting hours, or even days, to reply to a text.

This phenomenon is called “cricketing” and it is one of the most common dating behaviors that single people deal with today.

The term rose to prominence after it was coined by the dating site Plenty of Fish. Cricketing is when a text is read but isn’t replied to for much longer than expected. Cue the sound of crickets during that period of waiting around for a response.

Nothing is more disheartening than having great banter with your crush, only for them to suddenly stop sending messages, interrupting the flow that you’ve worked so hard to build.

Much of the time, cricketing occurs because the other person simply forgot to answer the text. Perhaps they may be wondering why you haven’t replied back to them.

However, some might do it as a way to keep their love interests hooked. When a cricketer leaves you on read, their silence can make you feel anxious because you don’t know why they’re not being responsive.

This can lead you to construct all sorts of scenarios in your head about where they are and what they might be doing.

Worst of all, it’s easy to take their silence as a sign of disinterest and start picking yourself apart, questioning which of your traits caused them to be turned off. When the cricketer finally does respond, you’ll be overjoyed to see a message from them.

Cricketing can create a cycle of highs and lows that are dependent on the cricketer’s communication with you.

