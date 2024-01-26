“Dating Slowly” Can Ease Romantic Pressure And Prevent You From Becoming Emotionally Exhausted: Here’s How To Get Started

Have you ever gone through months of casually dating people and being incredibly disappointed when it didn’t lead to something more or feel as romantic as you would’ve liked?

While dating someone casually or “just for fun,” you can have a great time. But dating with no strings attached gets emotionally exhausting after a while, especially if you see yourself wanting to settle down with someone one day.

So, if you’re ready to take your time dating someone and want a slower dating experience, here are some tips for making that happen.

Change your mindset

Stop looking at dating as something that’s purely meant for fun and getting physical. Think about why you want to change things up and start dating, hoping you’ll slowly begin to develop a true romance with someone. Start thinking about the qualities you want in a partner and what you hope to get and give in a relationship.

You should begin seeing dates as meaningful instead of a casual thing you try to “get done” a few times a month.

Figure out what you want and make it clear

When trying to find people to date for a longer period at a slower pace, you need to make your intentions clear. For instance, if you’re using dating apps, don’t put the “Not sure what I’m looking for” or “Short-term fun” buttons on your profile. Don’t give your dates mixed signals or signs indicating you strictly want something casual.

One of the hardest parts about dating is that people are often not upfront about what they want regarding a relationship, so be the one to clarify. It’s okay to want to take your time dating someone, and anyone who isn’t okay with that isn’t the person you’ll want to date.

