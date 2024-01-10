in Beauty & Style

Denim’s Debut: The History Of The Pants That Revolutionized Rock N’ Roll, Labor Work, Counterculture, And High Fashion Alike

The word “jean” first debuted during the 1800s and referred to a twill cotton cloth that was commonly used for trousers.

