in Beauty & Style Denim’s Debut: The History Of The Pants That Revolutionized Rock N’ Roll, Labor Work, Counterculture, And High Fashion Alike by Katharina Buczek January 10, 2024, 11:03 am Galina Zhigalova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person Ilona – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person The word “jean” first debuted during the 1800s and referred to a twill cotton cloth that was commonly used for trousers. Prev1 of 21Next See more Previous article During A Dig In Germany, Archaeologists Uncovered A Medieval “Curse Tablet” That Dates Back To The Fifteenth Century