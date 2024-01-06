Don’t Let Burnout Get The Best Of You: Here Are A Few Ways To Cope When You’re Feeling Overwhelmed At Work

Over the last few years, people have been expressing their feelings of burnout at work more and more.

It’s completely understandable, especially because the COVID-19 pandemic changed everyone’s work life and routines, and people still haven’t gone back to normal when it comes to their jobs.

If you’ve begun to feel overwhelmed at work and feel yourself spiraling into a dark phase of burnout, don’t panic. It’s normal to get overwhelmed occasionally, but it won’t get any better if you don’t speak up and ask for help when you do.

However, speaking up in the workplace can be very uncomfortable. Not all bosses and supervisors are understanding or easy to talk to, which can easily sway employees from expressing their feelings of stress or exhaustion.

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed at work and aren’t sure what to do to improve things, here are a few tips to get you started.

Talk to a coworker

Often, a coworker can be so much easier to talk to about workplace stress than a boss, supervisor, or human resources representative. Your coworkers are in the trenches with you and, most of the time, share the same work struggles as you.

If you’re stressed about your workload or performance, vent to a coworker and see what advice or resources they may have for you.

Even if your coworker has no words of wisdom to pass on, it’ll feel good to vent to someone who gets what you’re going through.

