Don’t Let Lint Ruin Your Whole Look: Here’s How To Get Rid Of Frustrating Fuzz Once And For All

There’s nothing that can ruin an outfit faster than when it’s dotted with a bunch of lint. Your pants could be perfectly pleated; your shirt may be stiffly starched and wrinkle-free, sending the message that you look professional and put together. But the fact of the matter is that all goes out the window if you’ve got dusty debris clinging to you.

When you’re running late in the mornings, you simply just don’t have a minute to spare for lint-rolling every inch of yourself before dashing out the door.

So, it helps to be armed with a few tools and strategies you can use to make getting dressed go more smoothly. Here are five efficient ways to get rid of the unflattering, fuzzy fibers that like to accumulate on fabrics.

Dryer Sheets

Dryer sheets are handy for reducing static in the dryer, but it turns out they’re pretty useful outside of the dryer, too! Instead of throwing your clothes back in and running the machine again, use a clean dryer sheet to remove the lint.

All you have to do is rub the surface of your garment with a single dryer sheet. Make sure to rub the sheet in one direction rather than a back-and-forth motion.

Tape

No dryer sheets at your disposal? That’s alright! Packing or masking tape can do the trick. Wrap a piece of tape around your hand with the sticky side facing out. Press the tape onto your clothing and then peel it back to do away with the lint.

Repeat until your clothes are free of lint, using fresh tape if needed. It’s also an effective tool for pet owners with furry friends who shed a lot of hair.

