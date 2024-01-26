Earth Tones, Understated Lighting, Marble, Stone, And Unconventional Storage Spaces Are Some The Latest Emerging Kitchen Trends For 2024

The kitchen is the heart of the home, where family and friends are drawn together for food, drinks, and conversation. In recent years, people have renewed their focus on customizing their living spaces, and kitchens are where they want more from.

Are you thinking about updating your kitchen this year? These are the trends that will influence kitchen designs for years to come. They will improve functionality and versatility as well as add some color to your kitchen. You can tweak these trends to fit your own vision and better reflect your personality.

Warm, Earthy Colors

Trends are moving away from all-white kitchens and monochromatic color schemes in general, which can feel too harsh and sharp. There’s been a craving for color that will resurface in 2024. Pops of color will soften the feel of interiors and add a sense of life to kitchens.

People are opting for warm, saturated hues combined with neutral tones to create a cozy, welcoming kitchen instead of a cold and sterile space.

In 2024, we’re starting to lean into earthy color palettes that include cool blues, sage greens, and rich browns. Bolder jewel tones, such as red, purple, and orange, are even beginning to make an appearance in kitchens. These hues will certainly accomplish the feat of adding personality and charm to your cooking space.

Subtle Lighting

In the past, the hottest trend in kitchen lighting was all about bright statement pendants hanging over kitchen islands and dining tables. Now, in the spirit of embracing functionality and improving daily life, subtle lighting features are being celebrated.

This more understated lighting can be seen through integrated cabinetry lighting layered throughout the interior and exterior of cabinets. They may be behind doors, inside drawers, and part of toe-kicks.

