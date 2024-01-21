Ergophobia Is The Debilitating Fear Of Going To Work, Often Resulting In Intense Anxiety, Difficulty Holding Down Positions, And Long Periods Of Unemployment

American culture places a strong emphasis on hard work. In the United States, working is essential if you want to reach success. Many of us might dread going to work, especially after a holiday break. But what happens if someone has ergophobia?

People with ergophobia have an intense and debilitating fear of work. They feel excessive fear and anxiety while at work or thinking about going to work. It can cause them to be unable to function socially and professionally and may result in long-term avoidance of work.

Symptoms Of Ergophobia

The symptoms of ergophobia may vary depending on the person and the types of work they perform, but some common signs of ergophobia include immense fear and anxiety about work and physical symptoms of anxiety, such as increased heart rate, sweating, dry mouth, and difficulty concentrating.

Additionally, a person with ergophobia may have long periods of unemployment, difficulty staying in one role, miss work deadlines, or avoid applying for jobs. There may also be a presence of other specific phobias or mental health conditions.

Causes Of Ergophobia

Research about specific phobias is limited, so it is unclear what exactly might cause ergophobia. However, phobias generally develop due to a negative or traumatic experience. Exposure to a repeated scenario that causes an intense emotional response can result in an extreme fear of going to work.

For example, an employee may be regularly yelled at by their boss in front of their colleagues, which makes negative feelings like shame and guilt bubble to the surface. That employee may then associate shame with work.

Someone with ergophobia may experience performance anxiety. This form of anxiety implies that the person is consistently afraid of not being able to perform their duties well. They are severely worried about making a mistake at work that might result in negative consequences like punishment or embarrassment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.