Etsy’s Latest Home Trend Report Suggests That 2024 Will Usher In A Return To Romanticism, Flirty Florals, And Jewel Tones

With a new year comes fresh trends in home design. Etsy has released a report predicting the rise and fall of certain elements in interior decor, and it’s looking like 2024 promises to be a year of jewel tones, flirty florals, and a return to romanticism.

The shift toward the theme of romance may be the result of a craving for the simple but beautiful pleasures of everyday life. It offers a respite from the state of unpredictability of the world we live in today.

The up-and-coming aesthetic is characterized by soft, silky fabrics, feminine details, and anything that is reminiscent of a ballerina. It’s very fitting for Valentine’s Day, which is coming up soon here. So, get in on these trends right now if you want to infuse some love and affection into your home in time for the most romantic holiday of the year!

Berry

In 2023, pink was absolutely everywhere. But lately, it’s been seeing a decrease in popularity. Etsy predicts that the color of the year will be berry—a shade that encapsulates warmth and romance. It’s bright, sweet, and fruity, combining rich red and deep blue tones.

It’s darker than pink but not as harsh as red, falling somewhere right between the spectrum for a more relaxed and versatile look that is appropriate throughout all four seasons. This hue can be incorporated into accessories or accents for a fun pop of color.

Romancecore

The romancecore trend embraces nostalgic representations of love, drawing inspiration from the romantic eras of different time periods and bringing a touch of sophistication and elegance to any room. It’s all about silk, satin, velvet, and sheer materials, along with girlish embroidered details such as bows, lace, and ruffles.

Floral prints add delicate detail, providing an extra old-fashioned note of romance influenced by the decor of stately historic homes. Overall, the aesthetic can be described as dreamy, whimsical, ethereal, and enchanting.

