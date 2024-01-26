Ever Since Her Friend Started Transitioning From Female To Male, She No Longer Likes Him, Because He’s Rude And Attacks Femininity

This 21-year-old girl has a best friend named James, whom she has been close to throughout her entire life.

Not only are she and James close, but their families are too. She and James spent nearly every single day of high school together, and back then, James identified as female.

She’s super-feminine herself and loves fashion, makeup, skincare, and spending time with her female friends.

In high school, James was the exact same way, and it’s something they bonded over. Their femininity was a major reason why they honestly were best friends.

Then, they moved to college, and James surprised her by coming out as trans. James then quickly began hormones, which shocked her further, though she supported James completely.

“I did feel like I lost a friend in a way, but I kept my feelings to myself,” she explained. “The problem really started after his transition became noticeable.”

“First of all, James became very hostile towards the feminine things he used to enjoy. He says things like “Makeup is for insecure girls”, “skincare is such a scam, only dumb people fall for that”, “olivia rodrigo? are you 12?” & that REALLY bothers me.”

“We’ve had several fights about this. It always ends with him using being trans as an excuse to [attack] femininity. I understand he has a complicated relationship with it, but I can’t stand how rude and demeaning he is to me, even if unintentionally.”

The second major problem in their friendship is that they always used to cuddle and sleep in the same bed ever since they were really, really little.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.