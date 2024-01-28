Everyone On Her Flight Made Her Feel Like The Bad Guy For Kicking A Woman With A Broken Leg Out Of Her Seat

Have you ever had an uncomfortable interaction with someone on an airplane because of a seating mishap?

One woman recently was the last passenger to board her international flight and was given dirty looks by other passengers after a flight attendant had to move a woman with a broken leg out of her seat, which the flight crew had given away because they thought she wasn’t boarding.

She’s 36 and recently flew from Athens, Greece, to Atlanta, Georgia. The flight was over 10 hours long, so she decided to treat herself and spend an extra $600 to purchase an upgraded “comfort plus” seat on the plane.

The day of her flight, she miscalculated her timing at the airport and arrived at her gate a bit later than she had planned and was the last passenger to arrive at the designated gate.

“The gate attendant told me I couldn’t board the plane, as boarding [had] finished,” she recalled.

“The flight wasn’t due to leave for another 27 minutes, and as a frequent traveler, I know boarding closes 20 minutes before the flight [takes off], so I pointed this out. He made a fuss but relented and said I could board the flight, but I would have to sit in economy as they had given my seat away.”

She began arguing with the flight crew, telling them she got to the gate with enough allotted time and that she demanded she be able to sit in the special seat she had paid for.

Eventually, the flight crew gave in and let her board the plane. Once she got on the plane, before being led to her seat, a flight attendant told her something that made the rest of the flight uncomfortable.

“A flight attendant came over and proceeded to tell me that they’d upgraded a woman with a broken leg to my seat because they assumed I wasn’t coming,” she said.

