Everyone’s Calling Him Rude For Leaving His Ex’s New Year’s Eve Party After He Found Out She Wanted To Kiss Him At Midnight

Have you ever had an ex try to get back together with you in a weird way?

One young man recently had an uncomfortable run-in with his ex after he left her New Year’s Eve party, where she was hoping to get back together with him early.

He’s 21, and his ex-girlfriend is 20. After dating for a while, he ghosted her when they broke up. However, he had been feeling guilty for doing that, so when he got an invitation to her New Year’s Eve party a few days ago, he decided to go to say he was sorry.

“When I got there, it was packed with people, which already isn’t my [kind of] scene,” he explained.

“But there were only a couple of hours until midnight, and I could steal some chips and people-watch for a while.”

“I was there for about an hour before I saw my ex. She pulled me away to her room and thanked me for coming. [She] told me to enjoy myself and gave me a drink.”

When he took a sip of the drink his ex gave him, he couldn’t help but notice how strong it was. It tasted like pure vodka with hardly any kind of mixer in it.

Around 11:00 pm, not long after finishing the drink, he wasn’t feeling well as a bunch of people from the party approached him and asked about his relationship status.

Guests from the party began asking him if he still liked his ex-girlfriend, and eventually, someone told him she had plans to kiss him at midnight.

