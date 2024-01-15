Everyone’s Trying To Make Her Dump Her Boyfriend Because He Was Engaged To Her Sister’s Best Friend

This 21-year-old girl has a sister a year older than her named Lyla. Lyla has a best friend named Kate, and Kate was previously engaged to a man named James.

She grew up quite close to her sister and her sister’s friends since they’re all from a tiny town down South.

Back when they were all in high school, Kate and James began dating. She always thought they were a wonderful couple, and they seemed incredibly happy to her.

When senior year came to a close, James wound up proposing to Kate, who said yes. Then, James joined the Army.

“Well, while James was in basic training, Kate cheated and became pregnant,” she explained. “News travels fast, and eventually Kyle (who was dating my older sister Lyla) told James. He was heartbroken.”

Kyle also happens to be best friends with James, so he didn’t think it was right to keep such a terrible secret from him.

Kate was confronted about her cheating, and she said she couldn’t go through with marrying James since he was black and people in their town were completely bigoted.

When Lyla filled her in on all this, she saw red. She couldn’t believe that Kate could be so heartless and mean.

“Kate and her affair partner moved in together. They are engaged,” she said. “Two years ago, my sister Lyla and Kyle got married.”

