Everything You Need To Know About Sea Monkeys, A Perfect, Low-Maintenance First Pet For Your Little Ones

After welcoming a kiddo into the world, their desire for “wants” kicks in almost immediately. At first, it’s the simple things, like milk, a binky, or even just a comforting hug from a parent in the middle of the night.

Then, as they grow up, children beg for playdates, sweets, and, of course, the “latest and greatest” toys.

But nothing can compare to when a kid finally decides that they want a pet. While it may be their biggest dream, it might be a parent’s worst nightmare.

Aside from how expensive common household pets are, they can also be difficult to train and tough to care for with an already hectic schedule, and they can make you feel completely overwhelmed as a caregiver.

However, cats, dogs, and even hamsters aren’t the only options out there. Instead, you might want to turn back time and pull inspiration from the good ‘ol 90s by giving your kids some sea monkeys.

What Are Sea Monkeys Anyway?

If you’re a millennial, then you were definitely fascinated by sea monkeys at one point or another. Let’s get one thing straight, though: sea monkeys (obviously) are not real monkeys.

They’re actually a type of brine shrimp scientifically known as Artemia salina. These little critters are famous for their resilience and ability to spring to life from seemingly lifeless eggs.

It’s this “instant life” phenomenon that really makes them a hit with kiddos (and super easy for parents). Sea monkeys basically just start out as tiny dots in the water before growing into fascinating little creatures.

