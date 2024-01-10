“Exploridating” May Be The Key To Stepping Out Of Your Comfort Zone And Seeing New Types Of People To Have Success In The Dating Scene

Are you entering the new year disappointed by the number of dates you went on last year?

Whether you’re trying to find your soulmate or have simply been wanting to put yourself out there more, you can’t be afraid to go on some dates.

But here’s the thing – if you don’t go into the dating world with an open heart and mind, you won’t have as much success.

So, in honor of the new year and a new cycle of dating, I would recommend “exploridating.”

What is exploridating? It’s a term used to describe dating outside your usual type of people and approaching the dating world with a more open and adventurous mindset.

If you’ve been dating for over a year, you’ve probably noticed that everyone has a type or has set preferences and expectations.

While it’s great to have a set of decent expectations for a partner that ensure they’re not rude or nasty, exploridating is all about dropping some of the expectations that are too high or unrealistic.

Living in a world of online dating has made some of us more picky than ever, as we can just eliminate people we don’t want to talk to for one reason or another with a simple swipe.

However, if you’re going to try exploridating, start looking beyond superficial things like appearance and height.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.