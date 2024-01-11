Five Years Ago, His Mom Dumped Him On His Uncle’s Ranch Since Her Boyfriend Didn’t Like Him, And Now She’s Demanding He Come Home

This 21-year-old guy has a rocky relationship with his mom, and it all goes back to what she did to him when he was only 16.

His mom and dad are divorced, and he lived with his mom growing up. Several months before he celebrated his 16th birthday, his mom got a new boyfriend who hated him.

After he turned 16, his mom informed him that he would be spending that upcoming weekend on his uncle’s ranch.

He agreed to go, and he had a blast. When the day arrived for his mom to come to get him, she was a no-show.

He called his mom, who told him that he would be permanently living on the ranch since she wasn’t going to pick him up.

He then informed his uncle about this, who was extremely angry over him being dumped like that. He and his uncle then attempted to call his mom, but she ignored them both.

“We did everything we could think of to get a hold of her, but we couldn’t,” he explained. “The last time I saw her was a week later when she dropped off the rest of my clothes.”

“My uncle is technically not my uncle. He’s just a family friend, but he’s the closest thing I’ve had as a parent for the last 5 years (My dad and I aren’t close. Apparently, his house was too full for me when my mom left). Honestly, a big part of me is glad this happened.”

“Shorty after I moved in, I got my own horse. She’s a Clydesdale named Mary (6f), and she’s my best friend. I’ve been working on the ranch with my uncle since I graduated, and I’m really liking it. I feel at peace.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.